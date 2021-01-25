NWS cancels flash flood watch for state as drenching rains subside

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Torrential rains subsided on Oahu and Hawaii Island on Tuesday, and National Weather Service forecasters canceled a flash flood watch.
As the let rain up late Monday into Tuesday, communities started to clean up from the mess left behind. Drenching lanes triggered a number of wastewater spills as lanes were turned into rivers.
Oahu was under a flash flood warning for much of Tuesday afternoon as rain fell at a rate of 1 to 3 inches per hour. Niu Valley picked up the most rainfall on Oahu — 5.44 inches — during the 12-hour period that ended at 8 p.m. Moanalua and Nuuanu saw nearly 5 inches of rain during the same period.
In Waipahu, two boys are safe are being swept away in a rain-swollen canal. One of the boys was rescued and taken to an area hospital in good condition; the second was able to get himself to safety.
Hawaii Island was also battered by the heavy rains.
On Monday, Highway 11 was closed in the Kawa Flats area because of flash flooding.
The National Weather Service said a rain gauge on Saddle Quarry Road recorded nearly 9 inches of rain during the 24-hour period that ended at 8 p.m. Several other areas got more than 8 inches of rain.
