Rainbow Warriors suffer tough loss to CSU Fullerton, 83-67

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Warriors basketball team stretch their losing streak to four, after a tough loss to Cal State Fullerton on Friday.
The ‘Bows continued to show signs of struggle as they were routed, 83-67 by the Titans in California.
Hawaii trailed by 7 points going into halftime after CSUF’s Tray Maddox Jr. and Vincent Lee accounted for 25 points combined, while UH’s Justin Webster kept up with 14 points and four 3-pointers.
Coming out of the break, the ‘Bows could not mount a comeback after multiple Titans scored in the double digits, including Tray Maddox Jr. who scored 23 points on the night.
Webster was able to lead Hawaii with 20 points, while Junior Madut added 12 points, but it was too little too late for the ‘Bows who fell by a final score, 83-67.
The Warriors and the Titans meet again on Saturday in California — tip off set for 3:00 p.m. Hawaii time on ESPN 3.
