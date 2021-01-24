Rainbow Warriors basketball gets road victory over CSU Fullerton, 76-53

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Warriors basketball team got a much needed victory on Saturday, taking down CSU Fullerton 76-53, snapping a four- game losing streak.
The ‘Bows rebounded after a tough loss to CSUF on Friday, turning the tables on the Titans, with four UH players scoring in double digits.
Junior Madut led the team with 14 points, along with James Jean-Marie contributing 13 points, while captains Justin Webster and Casdon Jardine added 12 points each.
CSUF’s Tray Maddox Jr. led the team in scoring in game one was the only Titan to get double digit points on Saturday — falling to 4-5, while UH moves to 4-4.
Hawaii returns to Manoa next week to take on conference leaders UC Irvine in a two-game series — set for Friday and Saturday.
Both games tip off at 7:00 p.m. Hawaii time on Spectrum Sports.
