Rainbow Wahine get two-game sweep over CSU Fullerton, after 57-43 victory on Saturday

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Wahine wrapped up Saturday securing a two-game sweep over Cal State Fullerton, after a 57-43 victory at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.
Hawaii’s Jadynn Alexander had a game-high 15 points, while Kasey Neubert had an impressive night notching 14 points and a game-high 8 rebounds — the ‘Bows now move to 3-3 on the season.
For the Titans, they struggled all night, going 0-for-10 from the three with none of the Titans players reaching double digit scoring — Hawaii now sits at 11-0 against CSUF.
The Wahine move on to a two-game road series against undefeated UC Irvine on Friday and Saturday — tip off set for 2:00 p.m. Hawaii time.
