Rainbow Wahine basketball best CSU Fullerton, 49-47 at home

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Wahine basketball team took care of business on Friday night, besting Cal State Fullerton 49-47 in their Big West home opener at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.
The Wahine led in the first half 29-14, before the Titans would try to mount a comeback, taking it all the way down to the wire with a chance to tie or win the game.
Luckily for UH, in the final possession, CSUF’s Bella Stratford would not make her mid-range jumper was the buzzer rang and time expired — giving Hawaii the win.
Hawaii had only six players score, leading the way was freshman Olivia Davies, who had a game-high 17 points while finishing Friday night going 7-of-11 shooting.
The Wahine and Titans wrap up their two-game series on Saturday night in Manoa — tip off is set for 7:00 p.m. Hawaii time on Spectrum Sports.
