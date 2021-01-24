No tsunami threat from distant 7.3-magnitude earthquake

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Officials at the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center say there is no threat of a tsunami from a strong earthquake near South Pacific waters.
The earthquake measured a preliminary 7.3 magnitude, and it was located near the South Shetland Islands off Antarctica, near the tip of South America. It struck just after 1:30 p.m. Hawaii time.
The quake was measured at a depth of 6 miles, and officials say based on all available data, there is no threat of a tsunami that would impact Hawaii or the U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, or the British Virgin Islands.
