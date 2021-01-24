MPD arrests 1 man, cite 12 others in latest ‘drum circle’ beach party

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Apparent “drum circle” gatherings on Maui have led to several citations and one arrest.
Maui Police said they issued 12 citations and arrested one man for their participation in the large beach gathering at Paia Beach Park off Hana Highway.
Officers have been receiving complaints about the weekly event. During their latest enforcement, they say they arrived around 6 p.m. to find about 100 people gathering close together without face coverings on.
Most people put their masks on when they saw the officers, but MPD was able to cite 12 people for face mask violations.
31-year-old Christopher Sterm of Colorado was arrested after he refused to cooperate with officers and provided false identification information.
Stern was taken to jail and posted his $4,000 bail.
The drum circles have raised concerns among the community as some people are often nude and not following distancing guidelines. The state has been upping their enforcement efforts on the Valley Isle to prevent the parties from happening.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.