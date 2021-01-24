Hawaii’s Brad Tavares returns to octagon victorious at UFC 257

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s Brad Tavares returned to the octagon on Saturday, snapping a two-fight losing streak in a unanimous victory over Antonio Carlos Jr. in the preliminary rounds of UFC 257 on Fight Island.
After spending all of 2020 rehabbing major knee surgery, the Hilo boy returned to fighting in impressive fashion, showcasing excellent striking power and takedown defense — going down only once in Carlos Jr.’s 11 attempts.
The three judges scored the fight 30-27, 30-27 and 29-28 in favor of Tavares who improves to 18-6 in his MMA career.
The fight was the opener for the main event between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier — that fight is available on pay-per-view.
