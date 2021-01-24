Former Rainbow Warriors star Jeff Ulbrich named Jets defensive coordinator

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The New York Jets announced on Thursday the hiring of former University of Hawaii linebacker Jeff Ulbrich as their new defensive coordinator.
Ulbrich played for the ‘Bows from 1998 to 1999 before playing 9 nine years in the NFL, then going onto an impressive career in coaching.
Most recently the former ‘Bow was the interim defensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons, where he was the linebackers coach from 2015 to 2020.
Ulbrich was drafted in the third round of the 2000 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers — playing in the Golden State until 2009.
This move comes after the Jets hired former 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh as their new head coach.
