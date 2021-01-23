Forecast: Disturbance expected to several days of rainy weather

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Strong and gusty trade winds will deliver passing clouds and showers through the weekend, mainly dampening windward areas while a few brief showers spread leeward. More widespread rainfall may develop Monday into Wednesday as winds remain strong and shift to the east-southeast. Breezy trades and more typical windward and mauka focused showers are expected to return Wednesday night through late next week.
Long-period energy from an incoming west-northwest swell has arrived with surf approaching warning levels. A High Surf Advisory (HSA) is in place for exposed north and west facing shores of the smaller islands. The west facing shores of the Big Island will see a rise in surf this afternoon and a HSA is in place for those shores as well. Surf will lower gradually Sunday and Monday, then become rather small for this time of year Tuesday and Wednesday.
Strong trade winds locally, and upstream of the islands will result in rough, short-period surf along east facing shores. A HSA is now in effect for exposed east facing shores and will likely continue well into the week.Small, mainly background, southerly swells are expected over the next several days. A small bump in south-southwest surf is expected early in the upcoming week.
