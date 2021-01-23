Strong winds with gusts to 45 mph possible for parts of the state this weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for some parts of the state through Sunday morning.
Forecasters say east winds of 20 to 30 mph are possible with localized gusts to 45 mph.
Winds will be strongest over and immediately downwind of mountains. Portions of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Lanai, Maui and the Big Island could see the blustery conditions.
Winds at this speed could down trees or cause power outages.
This story will be updated.
