Strong winds and high surf for the weekend

Looking ahead, a strong high pressure area remains to the northeast, generating the strong trade winds. A low pressure area could develop along a stationary front and trough to the northwest, which will tighten the pressure gradient and result in stronger winds from the east-southeast by Sunday while the high is reinforced. An area of moisture will also be drawn up from the south-southeast early next week, with widespread rain possible Monday through Wednesday. Drier weather should move in after that, but the gusty trades are expected to continue.