State investigates COVID-19 clusters tied to Maui construction workers

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state is investigating three COVID-19 clusters tied to construction workers on Maui.
At least 25 cases have been identified, officials said.
Authorities say carpooling and traveling to the mainland for work may be how the virus was spread. Lack of proper mask-wearing, social distancing and sharing meals may also be factors.
Many of these workers are exempt from quarantine and travel restrictions since they’re considered essential. Health officials say the clusters involve cases on different islands due to work-related travel.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.