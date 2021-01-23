Mainlanders are finding ‘work from home’ can mean ‘work from paradise’

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii businesses say they are adapting to a crowd of mainlanders who spend weeks in the state on a “workcation.”
Fannie Cline, the principal broker at Realty Group Hawaii, said they are seeing many folks looking for furnished rentals they can stay at for a few months while they work.
“There is a huge demand,” Cline said. “The majority of what we’re seeing is tech individuals who are able to work remotely. Many of the people we’re speaking with are families. Their kids are being homeschooled anyway, and it’s an easy transition.”
Josephine Tedrowe, director of sales and marketing at Shoreline Hotel Waikiki, said her hotel is catering to those on a “workcation” with a special deal.
“With the ‘workcation’ promotion, we are offering 50 percent of our best available rate for those who stay 30 days,” she said. “It’s $2,070 for the month.”
Tedrowe said she is mostly seeing young professionals from the West Coast who are interested in the promotion.
The Movers and Shakas program is also catering to professionals who want an opportunity to work in the state. Participants receive a free, one-way ticket and hotel discounts if they stay for at least one month, volunteer 15 hours, and connect with other professionals on the island.
The program’s first cohort of 50 will be coming next month.
“I think of it less of a ‘workcation,” and more like “work from Hawaii” with a real opportunity to contribute to the community,” said the program’s director Nicole Lim. “I think where we really differ from other remote work opportunities, is that there’s a real opportunity to make an impact. Hawaii has such a unique culture that we want to share, and we want to share responsibly.”
