Hawaii Pacific Health says so far, over 8,600 people vaccinated at Pier 2

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Pacific Health says to date, more than 8,500 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered at the Pier 2 distribution site.
HPH officials will now be providing daily updates into the vaccination efforts to keep the public informed on progress.
As of 5:30 p.m. Friday, they said 8,605 doses have been administered, with 5,070 of them going to Kupuna ages 75 and higher. There were 1,800 vaccinations completed on Friday alone.
3,535 vaccines have gone to people qualifying in phases 1a and 1b of the vaccine rollout plan. This includes priority healthcare workers, caregivers and other essential frontline employees.
They also said that in the coming weeks, there are 9,605 appointments already booked, with 6,885 appointments available for scheduling. Additional appointments — though likely to fill up quickly — are available for Jan. 28 and beyond for the elderly and other individuals qualified under phase 1b.
Officials added that updated numbers will be provided at noon daily. These numbers reflect those who have gotten the first dose of the vaccine.
