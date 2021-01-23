Ige expected to outline his economic recovery plan in State of the State

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - As the pandemic drags on, Gov. David Ige will deliver his State of the State to cameras Monday rather than an assembled audience of lawmakers and dignitaries.
The speech begins at 10 a.m. in the Governor’s Ceremonial Room at the state Capitol building.
Ige is expected to detail his plan for shepherding Hawaii out of dual crises: The ongoing pandemic and its economic fallout. He’s warned of dramatic budget cuts, but has pledged to postpone state government worker furloughs thanks to federal stimulus aid.
In last year’s State of the State, Ige pitched an ambitious plan to boost the minimum wage, expand state-funded preschool, build thousands of affordable homes and invest in infrastructure.
But none of that got done.
Instead, just a few months later, the governor would find himself shutting down the state to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The engine of Hawaii’s economy, tourism, is still limping along as the virus continues to surge on the mainland and the distribution of vaccines is well behind schedule.
