Forecast: Gusty winds, high surf for the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gusty trade winds will get stronger over the weekend and will likely remain strong for the next several days. For now, a wind advisory has been issued until at least 6 a.m. Sunday for portions of the islands, with the strongest winds over and immediately downwind of mountains. The winds will also bring passing clouds and showers, some of them briefly heavy, mainly for windward areas.
Looking ahead, a strong high pressure area remains to the northeast, generating the strong trade winds. A low pressure area could develop along a stationary front and trough to the northwest, which will tighten the pressure gradient and result in stronger winds from the east-southeast by Sunday while the high is reinforced. An area of moisture will also be drawn up from the south-southeast early next week, with widespread rain possible Monday through Wednesday. Drier weather should move in after that, but the gusty trades are expected to continue.
It’ll also be a busy weekend at the beach, with a high surf advisory in effect for north, west and east facing shores of most islands. Surf on north and west shores will peak Saturday afternoon just under warning levels before gradually declining Sunday and Monday. East shores will have rising rough and choppy waves, thanks to the strong trade winds. Surf for east shores will likely remain above advisory levels for most of the coming week as winds will remain strong. A small craft advisory is posted for all Hawaiian coastal waters for strong winds and high seas.
