Estimated price tag for Ala Wai flood prevention project doubles to $650M

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The cost estimate for the Ala Wai flood prevention project has nearly doubled in another major blow to the effort.
The US Army Corps of Engineers says a financial analysis has raised the cost from about $345 million to more than $650 million — far more than what’s been approved by Congress.
The project is designed to prevent heavy rains upstream of Waikiki from flooding the resort district.
The project was already redesigned after public complaints about major construction in old neighborhoods. Now, the higher price could force it back to the drawing board again.
