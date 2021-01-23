Motorcyclist dies following crash in Central Oahu

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man has died following a crash Friday evening in Waialua.
Paramedics responded to the intersection of Wilikina at Kaukonahua Road around 6:30 p.m. Friday near Schofield Barracks.
Police say the 26-year-old man was driving a Suzuki motorcycle northbound on Kaukonahua Road when he lost control along the S turn and was flown from the bike.
“Upon impact with the roadway, the motorcyclist was struck by a Ford sedan traveling in the opposite direction,” a police description of the event said.
The driver of the Ford was uninjured and remained at the scene to render aid.
When paramedics arrived, they performed CPR on the motorcyclist and he was taken to the hospital in “extremely critical” condition. He later died at the hospital.
HPD said speed appears to be a contributing factor. The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
Saturday morning, Honolulu’s Medical Examiner further confirmed the death, but did not provide the victim’s identity.
This is Oahu’s 4th traffic fatality of 2021.
