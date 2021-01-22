Waianae record store targeted with suspected Molotov cocktail

WAIANAE, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - An arson investigation is underway at Waianae Mall early Friday.
Honolulu police said a suspect threw what appeared to be a Molotov cocktail into High Royalty Records around 3 a.m.
It started a small fire, police added.
“Next thing I knew, I heard a flame crackling outside the door,” said owner Megale Cole, who was inside at the time. “I looked up, next thing I know, I saw an object going through the window that hit the wall.”
Cole said he worked to put the flames out on his own before Honolulu fire crews arrived.
The smoke also triggered the sprinklers inside his store.
Police are now working to track down a suspect.
There’s no word on a motive at this point.
This story will be updated.
