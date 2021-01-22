Episode 45: As Seen On TV! with Kid Entrepreneur Cassidy Crowley

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - In this week’s episode of ‘Muthaship’, get ready to be inspired by a 12-year-old girl turned successful entrepreneur! Cassidy Crowley is the inventor of “Baby Toon”, a chew toy and baby spoon all-in-one ...that’s now sold in more than 4,000 stores and online across the U.S.!
How did this 6th grader from Iolani School manage to strike a deal with giant company Munchkin? Cassidy and her mom Lori share their amazing story and you don’t want to miss her encouraging advice for aspiring keiki!
Remember to subscribe to the ‘Muthaship’ podcast on any of the following platforms:
For more episodes with Steph, Noli and Brooke, click here to visit the ‘Muthaship’ archives.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.