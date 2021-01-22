After lengthy talks, Kapiolani Medical Center nurses ratify 3-year contract

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Nurses at Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and Children have voted to ratify a three-year agreement, ending six months of contract negotiations.
The nurses’ union said the agreement was presented last week. Nurses voted over a two-day period, which ended late Thursday.
“Throughout the challenging past six months, the nurses have continued to give their all to support the hospital’s patients, but the nurses were willing to walk away from it all to demand a fair and safer work environment,” said Daniel Ross, president of the Hawaii Nurses’ Association OPEIU Local 50, adding that the majority vote in favor of the agreement averts a strike by the nurses.
Here’s what the agreement includes:
- Annually scheduled wage increases totaling 7% over the next three years.
- Improvements to the paid time-off process.
- Shared costs for health insurance premiums.
The hospital also agreed to boost safety measures by improving COVID-19 protocols.
“While we hope this is the beginning of a more collaborative working relationship with Kapiolani’s management, we cannot in good conscience celebrate this milestone knowing there are other glaring deficiencies in the hospital, Ross said.
This story will be updated.
