Hawaii Strong: To stay afloat, Haleiwa water sports company rolls with pandemic tide

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Oahu’s North Shore is home to some of the world’s most stunning coastline and premier surf.
For the last 10 years, Haleiwa-based Sea and Board Sports Hawaii has been sharing that experience.
“We offer stand-up paddleboard lessons, rentals, kayak tours,” said SBS Hawaii owner Steve Andreas. “We have the glass bottom kayak tours right here, which are pretty popular in the summer time and we also do surf lessons.”
Before the pandemic, shutdowns and visitor restrictions, the mobile business was enjoying a wave of success, averaging 80 rentals a day partly through contracts with hotel concierge desks.
“Everything up to that point was beautiful,” Andreas said.
“We were on another record year. Things were looking very good and then all of a sudden, the skids, right on March 19th. My birthday. Happy birthday.”
[This story is part of HNN’s “Hawaii Strong” series, profiling businesses in the islands adapting to the pandemic and its economic fallout. To suggest a profile, send an email to hawaiistrong@hawaiinewsnow.com.]
So Andreas had to pack up for what would be the start of at least a six-month shutdown and staff was cut from more than a dozen to three.
“It was scary,” said SBS Hawaii part-owner Jacy Shimahara.
“I thought I was gonna have to get a serious job and change careers. I’m happy it’s coming back slowly, but I didn’t know when it would come back.”
But time spent in pandemic uncertainty provided an opportunity for reflection and revamping of their business model. With no tourists flying in, they aimed to cater to consumers here at home.
“What we did notice during this whole shut down time was a lot of local families came here,” Andreas said. “It seemed like a lot of people realized, ‘Hey the beaches are open again and we can come enjoy the beach.’ So that’s we started thinking that maybe we can approach the local families.”
To further that outreach, SBS Hawaii is contacting local companies to sign up for discounts for their employees.
Even with tourism relaunched, Andreas is anticipating a lengthy recovery and he wants to maintain strong relations with the local market to serve and to ensure business stability for the future.
“If you keep looking backward, you are not going anywhere,” Andreas said. “So you have to keep looking forward, stay positive and just hoping and praying that every business. Every family makes it back from this, from this pandemic.”
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.