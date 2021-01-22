Hawaii reports 4 additional COVID-19 deaths as state passes 25K total case mark

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii has surpassed the 25,000 mark for COVID-19 cases since the onset of the pandemic.
On Saturday, the Department of Health reported 134 new infections, bringing the statewide total to 25,003. 105 were on Oahu, 21 on Maui, two on Hawaii Island and six out of state.
There were also four additional deaths bringing the death toll in Hawaii to 336. All fatalities were on Oahu.
In the last 14 days, there have been 1,736 cases reported in Hawaii.
Here’s a breakdown:
- 20,334 total cases
- 1,441 required hospitalization
- 1,326 cases in the last 14 days
- 258 deaths
- 2,115 total cases
- 93 required hospitalization
- 139 cases in the last 14 days
- 45 deaths
- 1,571 total cases
- 96 required hospitalization
- 354 cases in the last 14 days
- 21 deaths
- 106 total cases
- 5 required hospitalization
- 0 cases in the last 14 days
- 0 deaths
- 25 total cases
- 1 required hospitalization
- 1 case in the last 14 days
- 0 deaths
- 177 total cases
- 7 required hospitalization
- 19 cases in the last 14 days
- 1 death
- 675 total cases
- 4 required hospitalization
- 3 deaths
