Forecast: Stronger winds heading in for the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Strong and gusty trade winds will become especially strong over the weekend, delivering passing clouds and showers, some briefly heavy, mainly dampening windward areas. More widespread rainfall may develop early next week as winds remain strong and shift to the southeast. A Wind Advisory may be required for parts of the state over the next couple of days, potentially as early as Friday. A rain band extending SE from the distant low creeps towards the islands from the S. There’s potential for this band to move over portions of the islands from Monday into Wednesday, bringing widespread layered clouds and rainfall. A drying trend is loosely expected thereafter as the band shifts W of the area. High pressure to the distant NE will continue to support locally strong trade winds.