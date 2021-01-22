73-year-old snorkeler injured in apparent shark bite off Maui

KAANAPALI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 73-year-old man suffered an apparent shark bite Friday morning while snorkeling off Kaanapali.
The incident happened around 7:45 a.m.
The man, of California, was listed in good condition after suffering lacerations to his calf.
The Maui Fire Department said the snorkeler was reportedly bitten while 40 yards off shore, fronting the Westin Kaanapali Ocean Resort Villas. The shark was estimated to be 8 feet in length.
The snorkeler managed to get to shore by himself and call 911.
Shark warning signs were posted after the incident.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.