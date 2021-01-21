Wahine basketball returns to Stan Sheriff Center for two-game series against CSU Fullerton

“We have to continue to have fun with this group, they’ve gone through just an incredible amount of change throughout our roster, with the amount of starts and stops that were having its really easy just to say why are we doing this.” Coach Beeman said. “I’m going to use the word resolve, to have the resolve they have and to continue to play, we need to continue to make this fun, they know winning is fun we know that, so that’s part of it, but it’s also that we can only be where we are currently, so we know what we’re capable of and we know what we have to continue to get better.”