Wahine basketball returns to Stan Sheriff Center for two-game series against CSU Fullerton

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Wahine are set to make their long awaited return to SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center this weekend for a two-game series against Cal State Fullerton.
The Wahine are coming off of a tough series of events, after dropping their two-game series against Cal State Bakersfield last weekend, which was preceded by a string of game cancellations due to COVID-19.
Head coach Laura Beeman, understands the situation her team is in, but won’t sugarcoat what they need to do.
“We have to get better, I don’t mean that to sound cliche or coach talk, but there are areas that we have to get better in.” Coach Beeman told reporters. “We can’t turn the ball over, we have to finish some of the chippies that were missing and we have to do a better job on our offensive scouts.”
Despite the adversity, coach Beeman can’t praise her girls enough for the strong will and commitment to the team Beeman has seen throughout the season.
“We have to continue to have fun with this group, they’ve gone through just an incredible amount of change throughout our roster, with the amount of starts and stops that were having its really easy just to say why are we doing this.” Coach Beeman said. “I’m going to use the word resolve, to have the resolve they have and to continue to play, we need to continue to make this fun, they know winning is fun we know that, so that’s part of it, but it’s also that we can only be where we are currently, so we know what we’re capable of and we know what we have to continue to get better.”
Senior Barbara Rangel knows the struggles of dropping two in-conference games, but reminds her teammates that they are able to play when many others cannot.
“Just take every moment and enjoy it because we aren’t promised any games, we don’t have any games for certain, every game we have were lucky to be out there, so just being able to enjoy even the losses, I know know it’s not fun to lose, but we get to be out there and some teams don’t even get to be out there.” Rangel said. “So just being able to enjoy every little moment, even practices, just being able to enjoy being out there playing with each other, you just have to remember to appreciate that.”
Friday’s first game against the Titans will be the Wahine’s first game back in the Stan since late December, which has Rangel excited to be back defending home court.
“It’ll be great, I’m so excited, I think everyone’s excited.” Rangel said. “We’re ready to be out there, be here and represent Hawaii and just have fun on our home court.”
Game one between the ‘Bows and the Titans is set for Friday at 7:00 p.m. Hawaii time at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center — game two is set for Saturday at the same time.
