Relief. Excitement. Worry. Hawaii residents offer their takes on a Biden presidency

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii residents were glued to their TVs, computers and smart phones on Wednesday to watch the inauguration of President Joe Biden.
But not everyone agreed on what a Biden White House would mean for the state and the nation.
Supporters of the president said they were excited about the changes he will bring while critics worry about how the economy will do under the new administration.
“I’m so happy, I’m so relieved. I feel like a great weight has been taken off of our shoulders,” said Mary Gadam, of Kakaako.
“It’s a new day, it’s a great day.”
Chinatown resident Marvin Horton said he hopes the new administration will bring healing to the social and racial unrest that has divided the nation.
“The world has been crazy here for the last four years under this previous administration,” he said.
“I think it’s a good time, it’s a good day. And it’s time to heal. "
But Trump voters worry that the traditional tax and spent policies of the Democrats are going to weaken the economy.
“He talks about raising taxes pretty frequently and easily. He doesn’t even hide it so I’m a little worried about that,” said Samuel Billings, of Manoa.
Added Downtown resident Michael Conway:
“I’m a conservative at heart. I was never all in for Donald Trump but I was all in for the MAGA doctrine, which was put America first,” he said.
