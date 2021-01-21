Mayor Blangiardi picks HPU athletic director as Chief of Staff

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi has announced his new Chief of Staff.
Blangiardi selected HPU Athletic Director Sam Moku to fill the key role. Moku will be leaving Hawaii Pacific University at the end of the month.
He’s credited with serving as a valuable liaison between the university and community members and donors during a pivotal time for the school.
Moku was hired by HPU in 2013 focusing on the school’s government relations, later moving on to the AD role.
“Sam has been instrumental in opening doors and building bridges for HPU as we have made our move to become a vibrant, urban campus, serving our community and state from our downtown Honolulu location,” HPU President John Gotanda said.
“While we will miss Sam greatly, we look forward to working with him and Mayor Blangiardi in new and exciting ways in our mutual service to our city and county,”
A search is now underway for Moku’s replacement. The university says Lauren Conching will serve as interim AD.
