If you’re eligible for a vaccine, here is how you can get an appointment

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s pace of vaccine distribution has been criticized, but Kupuna are now in line to register.
According to the Department of Health, as of January 17, the state has administered 70,095 vaccine doses. That’s 45% of all the doses the state received.
“There are lots of options out there, you’re just going to have to be patient because as much as we would like to get more vaccine, we’re dependent on what the federal government gives us,” said Brooks Baehr, DOH spokesperson. “We’re optimistic, hoping that with the new administration and an emphasis on getting vaccines out, we’re going to have a greater supply before too long.”
DOH said many vaccine clinics are creating waitlists, and even though the supply of vaccines is not keeping up with demand, the department said Kupuna should still register.
Health officials said the state’s website offers a one-stop-shop for vaccine information. Kupuna can click on vaccination registration, and they will be taken to a list of hospitals and clinics that are currently distributing the vaccine.
Each link on the website will provide specific information on registration for each location, although some are not currently offering first-dose appointments due to lack of supply.
“Unfortunately, we’re not in a position right now to be able to do first dose appointments,” said Ryan Ashlock, the Chief Operating Officer at Adventist Health Castle. “And really, that centers around the fact that the State of Hawaii is not getting the supply that we would want to get.”
Ashlock said Castle is only scheduling folks for their second doses. He said kupuna and those who currently qualify for a vaccine can still register, and then they will contact individuals when availability increases.
Appointments have filled up through January 27 at Hawaii Pacific Health’s Pier 2 vaccination clinic. However, people can still create a MyChart account and receive a notification when more vaccine is available.
The Queen’s Health Systems is still scheduling appointments for those 75 years and older starting on Monday at the Blaisdell Concert Hall.
Baehr said there is phase overlap on different islands. For example, he said clinics on Kauai and Molokai are already vaccinating essential workers.
He suggests continuing to check on the state’s website for updates.
DOH recommends that kupuna call the following numbers if they need assistance with online registration:
- Queen’s COVID-19 Vaccination Line for Oahu residents: (808) 691-2222
- Hawaii Island District Health Office: (808) 300-1120
- Kauai County Agency on Elderly Affairs: (808) 241-4470.
- Aloha United Way: 211
