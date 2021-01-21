Hawaii Island Mayor Mitch Roth discharged from hospital after heart attack

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island Mayor Mitch Roth is out of the hospital Wednesday night.
County officials said he is in good health following a heart attack on Jan. 9.
On Tuesday, doctors implanted a pacemaker and defibrillator, and closely monitored his progress. By Wednesday, it was determined that he was in a strong enough condition to continue his recovery at home, officials said.
“I’m excited to return to the comfort of my own home and the care of my wife, Noriko,” Mayor Roth said. “It has been a truly eye-opening and humbling experience to see and feel the aloha and support that our community has provided my family and I over the past week and a half.”
He continued, “I am grateful to everyone who played a role in my recovery – from our doctors and nurses to the prayers and well wishes from everyone. Although I realize that much healing is yet to be done, I am confident that I will be able to return to full swing in no time.”
Roth will continue the recovery until he is medically cleared to return to duties of the office.
In the meantime, Hawaii County Managing Director Lee Lord is serving as acting mayor.
