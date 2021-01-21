Forecast: Breezy trade winds on the way

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds are settling in for an extended stay and will gradually pick up speed over the next couple of days. Showers will be focused over windward slopes, with a chance for an isolated downpour or two, thanks to an upper level disturbance south of the state. Otherwise, we’re looking at locally breezy trades of 15 to 20 miles per hour through the weekend.