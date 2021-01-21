After 8 years on the job, Honolulu’s fire chief to retire next month

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - After eight years on the job, Honolulu Fire Chief Manuel Neves has announced he will retire in February.
Neves informed the Honolulu Fire Commission at its meeting Wednesday of his intent to retire.
Neves was commissioned as HFD’s fire chief on Feb. 17, 2013.
His retirement announced included accomplishments of his tenure, including hiring nearly 500 new firefighters, purchasing much-needed equipment and worked to strengthen fire safety laws.
But Neves’ time leading the Honolulu Fire Department has not been without controversy.
Most recently, Neves faced questions from the City Council following an investigation into overtime records. Council members were also puzzled to learn his performance evaluations had not been submitted to the council for five years.
