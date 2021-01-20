1 year later, loved ones of fallen officers killed in the Diamond Head tragedy remember their lives, legacies

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Tuesday marks one year since a troubled man killed his landlord and two Honolulu police officers, took his own life, then set his Diamond Head neighborhood on fire.
The Honolulu Police Department lowered its flags to half-staff, while loved ones held a day of remembrance.
Even in their absence, Tiffany Enriquez and Kaulike Kalama are still inspiring people.
Tiffany Enriquez left behind children who are now striving to live up to her example.
As for the Kalama family, a tragedy upon tragedy – the officer’s son is now an orphan.
“Who would have known that Kaohi would pass also, right? Leaving Kaumana to be instantly orphaned,” said Wayne Kaiwi, a friend of the Kalama family.
Five months after Officer Kalama’s death, his wife died from a medical condition – leaving behind their 14-year-old son Kaumana.
“I saw Kaumana rise up and mature almost overnight, taking over as what you would know as the man of the house,” said Sherry Pokakaa, another friend of the Kalama family.”
On the one-year anniversary of Officer Kalama’s death, a moment of silence and a groundbreaking for a new home for Kaumana, paid for by both loved ones and strangers.
The effort has been named “The Kalama Project” which is being led by T. George Paris and “The Central” – a non-profit organization of successful and influential businessmen and union leaders.
“With the approval of the board of directors of ‘The Central’ and Uncle George Paris, this thing is going to come true for Kaumana,” said Kaiwi.
“From above, both of them have now reunited and is making all of this possible,” Pokakaa said. “This is a monumental task for any of us and for it to just come together in such a smooth and harmonious way, can only be the doing of something much larger than us.”
As Kaumana looks ahead to his future, the family of officer Tiffany Enriquez tries to carry on her legacy.
“Not only for me and my family, but everyone in general, 2020 was such a rough year,” said Enriquez’ daughter Jazmyn.
Just 38-years-old, Enriquez left behind three girls.
Her oldest daughter just had a second child.
Her middle daughter, Jazmyn, graduated from Campbell High School last year with a 3.9 GPA and is now studying at UH Manoa to be an athletic trainer.
HPD held a special ceremony for her.
“I just knew that she was there with me. Emotionally and spiritually, she was there watching over me. And I knew she was proud,” Jazmyn said.
Enriquez’s boyfriend, also a Honolulu police officer, says he feels her presence daily.
“I just feel more protected on the road, knowing that she’s there watching over me,” said J.D. Baba.
Baba says Enriquez’s heroism is an inspiration and makes him not only want to be a better law enforcement officer, but a better person.
“She epitomizes what the badge means to our department. She is a strong and independent woman and a fierce police officer,” Baba said. “I’m still so proud of her for her sacrifice and she inspires not only me but all my brothers and sisters in blue every day.”
