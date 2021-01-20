Warriors basketball looks to get back on track against CSU Fullerton this weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Warriors basketball team is looking to get back in the win column this week with a two-game series at Cal State Fullerton, after the ‘Bows dropped three straight Big West losses.
Over the weekend, the Roadrunners of CSUB took the two-game sweep against the ‘Bows. Going into this week, the message from players like James Jean-Marie is simple — just win.
“We for sure need to make a statement these next games, adjust on defense as much as we can and just get a win for Hawaii.” Jean-Marie told reporters. “That’s the mindset we have right now.”
A transfer from the University of San Diego, Jean-Marie might not have spent the most time in the program, but the Canada native understands the importance of strong leadership.
“You know i’m one of the older guys on the team, so I’ve got to lead by example, just try to put the team together so we can do better on the floor.” Jean-Marie said.
Even in a loss, the Rainbow Warriors find valuable lessons, according to head coach Eran Ganot, who wants to use the last three losses to propel them into the rest of the schedule.
“So what can we learn from that?” Coach Ganot said. “We need to find that consistency to compete the way we need to compete, we’re still trying to get chemistry with our team, fight through when teams pressure, like on the offensive end a higher level of focus to execute. To cast what we want to cast, to run what we want to run and not letting missed shots dictate how we perform on the other end of the court.”
“It was a tough two games for us and i’m really excited to get back to work, clean up some of the things that were exposed.” Coach Ganot said. “So i’d say experience and getting exposed in areas that we can clean up.”
Despite the set back, the ‘Bows believe that they can get back on track for a shot at a title run.
“I mean even though we lost three games we still believe that we can win our conference, it’s nothing new for us, we’ve just got to compete harder and practice and just do better on defense and really compete every night from the jump.” Jean-Marie said.
UH basketball takes on Cal State Fullerton in a two-game series on Friday and Saturday in California — both set to tip off at 3:00 p.m. Hawaii time, streaming on ESPN 3.
