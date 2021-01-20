Suspect in windward Oahu road rage incident charged

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man tied to a windward Oahu road rage incident has now been charged.
Aaron Kahumoku was booked for attempted murder and multiple firearms offenses for the incident in Kaneohe last Wedesday.
Police say Kahumoku allegedly shot through the window of a truck near Hawaiian Memorial Park. Two men were injured by the broken glass.
A man and a woman who were also in the suspect’s vehicle were arrested on drug offenses.
Kahumoku’s bail has been set at $250,000.
