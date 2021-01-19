Showery trade wind weather moves in

Breezy easterly trade winds will spread across the state with more stable conditions, but a lingering surface trough will enhance incoming showers, especially during the nights and mornings for windward and mauka areas. There are no watches, warnings or advisories for flooding or wind hazards.
Surf has dropped below advisory levels for north and west shores, with the next large long-period swell expected Friday and Saturday near warning levels. East shores will bring a choppy short-period swell for east facing shores. A small craft advisory also remains up for coastal waters around Maui County and the Big Island.
