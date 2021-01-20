10K kalo starters, Hawaiian flags to be given out at the state Capitol Wednesday

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Wednesday is opening day at the Hawaii state legislature.
Festivities will be different than in years past, but one group is sticking to their roots, and planning to hand out thousand of kalo plant starters.
The event is called ‘Farmer Damien’ because it will be happening near the Father Damien Statue. Non-profit group Hui Aloha ʻĀina Momona will hand out 10,000 taro starters, called huli, along with 10,000 Hawaiian flags.
Organizers say it’s an effort to stir up positivity among the Native Hawaiian, and farming community.
“Our goal really is to raise good for farmers on day one of the legislative year. The idea is that as a community, we have everything that we need to survive and thrive in this pandemic,” organizer Daniel Anthony of Hui Aloha ʻĀina Momona said.
All this will still take place, despite the capitol building being closed to the public because of security concerns.
“They build a fence, it’s just plastic and metal. It’s not going to stop us from feeding the people that are inside that building,” Anthony said.
The taro and flag giveaway is a drive through event slated to last all day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Typically, on opening day, thousands gather for the Ku’i at the Capitol event, where families are invited to participate in poi making and other events.
