Hawaii’s Tyson Nam falls to Matt Schnell via split decision on Fight Island

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s Tyson Nam fell to Matt Schnell Wednesday morning in a contested battle at UFC on Fight Island 8.
Nam and Schnell went the full three rounds of the flyweight bout, taking it to the judges decision, scoring the fight 29-28, 28-29 and 29-28 in favor of Schnell — snapping Nam’s two-fight winning streak.
By the numbers, Schnell was able to land 39.7%of his significant strikes, while Nam was only able to connect with 30% of his significant hits.
The Waimanalo native now drops to 20-12-1 in his MMA career, while Schnell moves to a 15-5-0 record.
Brad Tavares is the next local boy to head to fight island, in a middleweight bout with Antonio Carlos Jr. after taking all of last yer off to rehab injuries — that fight is set for Saturday on ESPN.
