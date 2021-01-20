Hawaii’s Tyson Nam falls to Matt Schnell via split decision on Fight Island

Hawaii’s Tyson Nam falls to Matt Schnell via split decision on Fight Island
Hawaii’s Tyson Nam is set to face Matt Schnell at UFC on Fight Island 8, the third local boy to make the trip to Abu Dhabi this month. (Source: Twitter/@TysonNam)
By Kyle Chinen | January 20, 2021 at 11:46 AM HST - Updated January 20 at 11:46 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s Tyson Nam fell to Matt Schnell Wednesday morning in a contested battle at UFC on Fight Island 8.

Nam and Schnell went the full three rounds of the flyweight bout, taking it to the judges decision, scoring the fight 29-28, 28-29 and 29-28 in favor of Schnell — snapping Nam’s two-fight winning streak.

By the numbers, Schnell was able to land 39.7%of his significant strikes, while Nam was only able to connect with 30% of his significant hits.

The Waimanalo native now drops to 20-12-1 in his MMA career, while Schnell moves to a 15-5-0 record.

Brad Tavares is the next local boy to head to fight island, in a middleweight bout with Antonio Carlos Jr. after taking all of last yer off to rehab injuries — that fight is set for Saturday on ESPN.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.