Hawaii reports an additional COVID-19 fatality, 75 new infections

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported an additional COVID-19 fatality on Wednesday, pushing the death toll from the virus in the islands to 325.
The newly-reported death was on Maui.
Meanwhile, there were 75 new infections reported statewide. Since the pandemic began, there have been 24,620 cases in the state. In the last 14 days, Hawaii has seen 2,127 cases.
Of the new infections, there were:
- 50 on Oahu
- 14 in Maui County
- four on the Big Island
- one on Kauai
- six infections in residents diagnosed out-of-state
Here’s a breakdown of cases:
- 20,067 total cases
- 1,417 required hospitalization
- 255 deaths
- 2,092 total cases
- 93 required hospitalization
- 45 deaths
- 1,501 total cases
- 90 required hospitalization
- 21 deaths
- 106 total cases
- 5 required hospitalization
- 0 deaths
- 25 total cases
- 1 required hospitalization
- 0 deaths
- 176 total cases
- 7 required hospitalization
- 1 deaths
- 653 total cases
- 4 required hospitalization
- 3 deaths
This story may be updated.
