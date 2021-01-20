Hawaii reports an additional COVID-19 fatality, 75 new infections

Holden Nakamura, manager at Kalihi Kai Urgent Care in Waikiki shows a rapid COVID-19 test. (Source: Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff | January 20, 2021 at 12:06 PM HST - Updated January 20 at 12:07 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported an additional COVID-19 fatality on Wednesday, pushing the death toll from the virus in the islands to 325.

The newly-reported death was on Maui.

Meanwhile, there were 75 new infections reported statewide. Since the pandemic began, there have been 24,620 cases in the state. In the last 14 days, Hawaii has seen 2,127 cases.

Of the new infections, there were:

  • 50 on Oahu
  • 14 in Maui County
  • four on the Big Island
  • one on Kauai
  • six infections in residents diagnosed out-of-state

Here’s a breakdown of cases:

Oahu

  • 20,067 total cases
  • 1,417 required hospitalization
  • 255 deaths

Hawaii County

  • 2,092 total cases
  • 93 required hospitalization
  • 45 deaths

Maui

  • 1,501 total cases
  • 90 required hospitalization
  • 21 deaths

Lanai

  • 106 total cases
  • 5 required hospitalization
  • 0 deaths

Molokai

  • 25 total cases
  • 1 required hospitalization
  • 0 deaths

Kauai

  • 176 total cases
  • 7 required hospitalization
  • 1 deaths

Out-of-state

  • 653 total cases
  • 4 required hospitalization
  • 3 deaths

This story may be updated.

