Forecast: Calmer conditions, but a bit wetter for windward areas

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A surface trough is all that’s left of a strong cold front that pounded much of the state with heavy rain and strong winds. The system is moving westward and is still bringing the possibility of heavy rain for Kauai County, where a flash flood watch will remain posted overnight. Breezy easterly trade winds will spread across the state with more stable conditions, but the trough will remain close enough to bring in more windward and mauka showers, mainly during the nights and mornings.
Surf is on the way down for north and west shores, but a high surf advisory will remain posted overnight. The disorganized northwest swell will diminish through Wednesday, with the next large long-period swell expected Friday and Saturday near warning levels. East shores will bring a choppy short-period swell for east facing shores. A small craft advisory also remains up for Hawaiian coastal waters due to the higher seas and winds.
