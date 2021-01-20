Hawaii Island educator tapped to fill vacant state senate seat

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state senate seat vacated by Congressman Kai Kahele will be filled by a longtime Hawaii educator.
On Tuesday, the governor appointed Laura Acasio as the new District 1 senator, representing the greater Hilo area.
Over her career, she’s worked as a teacher and substitute at 15 different schools.
Acasio has also worked with numerous non-profits as a mentor, and environmentalist, including the Hilo Surfrider Foundation, Ka ʻUmeke Kāʻeo Public Charter School and the Hawaiʻi Rise Foundation.
She is also the former chair of the Hawai’i Democratic Party.
“Laura has been an active member of our party for years. She is in touch with our residents’ needs, and I know she will work hard for Hilo. I am proud to call her my State Senator,” said Micah Alameda, Democratic Party District Chair for House District 2.
Acasio’s term ends in 2022.
