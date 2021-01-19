Sales of US Constitution topped 1 million during Trump years

According to NPD BookScan, which tracks around 85 percent of the print market, more than 1 million copies of the Constitution in various editions have sold since Trump took office, compared to around 600,000 during the second term of President Barack Obama. The spike began in 2016 when Trump became the Republican candidate for president: Sales more than doubled from the year before, from 114,000 copies to 275,000, and were nearly four times higher than in Obama’s first year in office, 2009.