President Biden’s inauguration, in moments: Watch the swearing in, performances

President-elect Joe Biden, his wife Jill Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff arrive at the steps of the U.S. Capitol for the start of the official inauguration ceremonies, in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) (Source: J. Scott Applewhite/AP)
By HNN Staff | January 18, 2021 at 5:55 PM HST - Updated January 20 at 11:24 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The presidential inauguration ceremony Wednesday didn’t look like anything we’ve seen before.

Security was incredibly tight, given the attack on the US Capitol last week. There were no massive crowds, and coronavirus restrictions were in place for all those who attended.

Moments before the inauguration ceremony began, honored guests began arriving for the ceremony.

Former President Bill Clinton and First Lady Hillary Clinton attended the ceremony, as did former President George W. Bush and First Lady Laura Bush.

Shortly thereafter, President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama were introduced to the crowd at the Capitol.

Only two living presidents did not attend Biden’s inauguration: Jimmy Carter, the 96-year-old who served in office from 1977 to 1981, missed his first inauguration in 44 years, a precaution because of the coronavirus pandemic.

And President Donald Trump, who left Washington on Wednesday morning and became the first American president in 152 years to skip his successor’s inauguration.

Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen, did attend the ceremony.

Shortly afterward, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and President-elect Joe Biden were introduced at the Capitol.

After the dignitaries were seated and introduced, Grammy Award-winning musician Lady Gaga performed a moving rendition of the Star Spangled Banner.

Kamala Harris, the former Senator from California, was the first to be sworn in ― a historic undertaking in American history, as she becomes the country’s first female vice president and the country’s first person of color to hold that office.

Then, Joe Biden ― who spent 36 years in the United States Senate and eight years serving as vice president for Barack Obama ― was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States.

Immediately after being sworn in, President Biden delivered his inaugural address, promising to be a president for all Americans and vowing to work to restore unity in America.

“Politics doesn’t have to be a raging fire, destroying everything in its path,” said President Biden. “Every disagreement doesn’t have to be a cause for total war. And we must reject the culture in which facts themselves are manipulated, and even manufactured.”

