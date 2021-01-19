Hawaii’s Tyson Nam set to take on Matt Schnell at UFC on Fight Island 8

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s Tyson Nam is set to face Matt Schnell at UFC on Fight Island 8, the third local boy to make the trip to Abu Dhabi this month.
last weekend’s impressive victories by Kahuku’s Punahele Soriano and Waianae’s Max Holloway snapped a five fight losing streak for Hawaii fighters in the Middle East — dating all the way back to B.J. Penn in 2010.
looking ahead, Nam is hoping to continue the win streak for the 808, as he finally takes on Schnell on Wednesday.
The two were initially supposed to fight each other at UFC Vegas 17 in December, but Schnell pulled out due to a botched weight cut. Going into this week’s bout, both fighters look healthy and ready to go.
Nam is coming off of a two-fight win streak, both ending in exciting fashion, starting back in June when he knocked out Zarruh Adashev and followed by a second-round TKO against Jerome Reivera in September.
The Waimanalo native looks to keep his hot streak rolling as he takes on Matt Schnell in the second fight of the main card, beginning at 7:00 a.m. Hawaii time on ESPN — the main cards ending with the main event between Michael Chiesa and Neil Magny.
