Here’s how many COVID vaccines have been administered in Hawaii

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state is publishing data weekly on how many vaccines have been administered in Hawaii and preparing to dramatically ramp up distribution.
Right now, those eligible for a vaccine include frontline health care workers, essential workers and residents 75 and older.
The next priority group will include those 65 and older and people with conditions that put them at risk of severe symptoms from COVID-19.
As of Jan. 20, the state had administered 70,095 vaccine doses or 45% of all those allocated to Hawaii.
Here’s the island-by-island breakdown:
- Oahu: 39,886
- Maui County: 10,195
- Hawaii County: 7,011
- Kauai County: 5,328
- Federal Pharmacy Program: 7,675
