Here’s how many COVID vaccines have been administered in Hawaii

Here’s how many COVID vaccines have been administered in Hawaii
(Source: Courtesy of Augusta Health)
By HNN Staff | January 18, 2021 at 1:50 PM HST - Updated January 20 at 4:16 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state is publishing data weekly on how many vaccines have been administered in Hawaii and preparing to dramatically ramp up distribution.

Right now, those eligible for a vaccine include frontline health care workers, essential workers and residents 75 and older.

[Those 75 and up can register for a vaccination appointment by clicking here.]

The next priority group will include those 65 and older and people with conditions that put them at risk of severe symptoms from COVID-19.

As of Jan. 20, the state had administered 70,095 vaccine doses or 45% of all those allocated to Hawaii.

Here’s the island-by-island breakdown:

  • Oahu: 39,886
  • Maui County: 10,195
  • Hawaii County: 7,011
  • Kauai County: 5,328
  • Federal Pharmacy Program: 7,675

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.