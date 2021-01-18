How to get an appointment to get a COVID-19 vaccine

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’re eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine, your next step is registering for an appointment.
Frontline workers will be contacted by their employers for a vaccine.
Those who qualify by age will need to register online.
Before you begin, the state is urging residents to review this pre-vaccination checklist. The checklist asks about your allergies and has information about the vaccines available.
Once you’ve done that, you are directed to head to the state’s vaccination registration website.
You’ll be asked to register at a site of your choice, depending on where you are or your healthcare preference.
Fore more information on who is eligible for a vaccine, click here.
