Flash flood warning finally canceled on Kauai; Kuhio Highway partially reopened

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Abundant moisture from an old cold front continues to move over the western end of the state, with a continued threat of flooding.
A flash flood warning was posted for Kauai Tuesday, and extended twice. It was finally canceled shortly before 10 p.m. as floodwaters finally receded.
Areas like Hanalei were inundated with several inches of rain, causing river levels to quickly rise.
The National Weather Service has also continued a flash flood watch for Kauai and Niihau until 6 a.m. Wednesday.
Local officials were warning residents not to walk or drive through flood waters and to immediately evacuate any low-lying areas.
Authorities reopened that Kuhio Highway at the Hanalei Bridge was partially reopened late Tuesday night after waters on the Hanalei River finally receded.
The flood watch for the rest of the state has been canceled.
NWS said windward and mountain areas are at the greatest risk for flash flooding due to strong northeasterly winds.
Wet weather could linger into Wednesday for Kauai County, with more moisture pushed back over the state from returning trade winds.
This story may be updated.
