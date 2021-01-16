Wahine basketball falls to CSU Bakersfield in Big West opener

Wahine basketball falls to CSU Bakersfield in Big West opener
Rainbow Wahine Basketball (Source: Twitter/@HawaiiWBB)
By Kyle Chinen | January 15, 2021 at 4:39 PM HST - Updated January 15 at 4:39 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Wahine basketball team falls in it’s Big West conference opener to Cal State Bakersfield, 64-57 on Friday night.

This was the Wahine’s first game since the end of December, after a postive COVID-19 test within the program shut down all team activities and canceled their games against UC Riverside.

The ‘Bows Jadynn Alexander had a team-high 12 points, while Andie Easley had a game-high 19 points and 6 rebounds for the Roadrunners, who drop UH to 1-2 on the season and 0-1 in conference play.

Friday night’s match up was the first of a two-game series, the final game set for Saturday in Bakersfield — tip off set for 2:00 p.m. Hawaii time.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.