State partners with more pharmacies to distribute COVID-19 vaccines

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state is partnering with more pharmacies to distribute COVID-19 vaccines to residents of small Hawaii care homes for seniors and those with disabilities.
The pharmacies will also conduct drive-thru and in-home vaccinations.
“This is another major step forward in the implementation of our state’s vaccination plan,” said Dr. Libby Char, director of the Hawaii Department of Health. “With residents and staff of larger long-term care facilities such as assisted living communities now in progress, we’re now turning our attention to residential care homes and community care foster family homes.”
Participating pharmacies are:
- ElixRx Pharmacy
- 5 Minute Pharmacy
- Foodland Pharmacy
- KTA Pharmacy
- Pharmacare Hawaii
- The Queen’s POB Pharmacies
- And Times Pharmacy
The vaccines are not available for the general population at the pharmacies.
The state Health Department said care homes on Oahu have been divided up by zip code and the pharmacies will be assigned to particular groups to schedule and complete vaccinations.
Licensed care home operators are being contacted to schedule the vaccinations.
